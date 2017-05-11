BJP plans big for govt's third anniversary

Exercise will include ministers highlighting works of their ministries during last 3 years

Exercise will include ministers highlighting works of their ministries during last 3 years

Union ministers will travel across the country and Prime Minister will communicate to the beneficiaries of his government's schemes as part of a mega exercise to mark its third anniversary.



The 15-day long exercise will start from May 26, when Modi addresses a meeting in Guwahati, and include over 300 exhibitions to be held across the country to highlight the government's "achievements".



The prime minister may also visit more cities as part of the exercise.



Sources said Modi's vision of a 'new India', which he has often referred to in his recent speeches, will be highlighted as the party seeks to underline the government's development agenda in the run up to a series of assembly polls and then to 2019 polls.



The exercise will include ministers highlighting the works of their ministries during the last three years.

Press Trust of India