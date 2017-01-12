TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Kejriwal & Cabinet involved in cheating, favouritism, nepotism: Najeeb Jung
Business Standard

BJP releases first list of candidates for assembly polls in Punjab, Goa

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Bihar, Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for Punjab polls and 29 candidates for Goa polls.

In Punjab, out of seventeen candidates, the number of sitting MLAs contesting are five while in Goa the number of sitting MLA contesting are eighteen out of twenty nine.

Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.

Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP releases first list of candidates for assembly polls in Punjab, Goa

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for Punjab polls and 29 candidates for Goa polls.

In Punjab, out of seventeen candidates, the number of sitting MLAs contesting are five while in Goa the number of sitting MLA contesting are eighteen out of twenty nine.

Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.

Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP releases first list of candidates for assembly polls in Punjab, Goa

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for Punjab polls and 29 candidates for Goa polls.

In Punjab, out of seventeen candidates, the number of sitting MLAs contesting are five while in Goa the number of sitting MLA contesting are eighteen out of twenty nine.

Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.

Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

image
Business Standard
177 22