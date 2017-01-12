BJP releases first list of candidates for assembly polls in Punjab, Goa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in and Goa.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for polls and 29 candidates for polls.

In Punjab, out of seventeen candidates, the number of sitting MLAs contesting are five while in the number of sitting MLA contesting are eighteen out of twenty nine.

will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of will expire on March 18.

