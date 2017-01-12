BJP releases first list of candidates for assembly polls in Punjab, Goa

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for Punjab polls and 29 candidates for Goa polls.
In Punjab, out of seventeen candidates, the number of sitting MLAs contesting are five while in Goa the number of sitting MLA contesting are eighteen out of twenty nine.
Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.
The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.
Goa will vote in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.
