BJP, RSS unleashing casteist forces: Mayawati on Saharanpur violence

She also alleged Yogi Adityanath govt of showing neglect in controlling such forces

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo on Wednesday attacked the government in alleging that "casteist forces" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been given a free hand to misuse the official machinery and harm social amity and brotherhood in the state.



In a statement, issued after another round of violence claimed a youth's life in on Tuesday, alleged that neglect on the part of the administration was the reason that " supporters" could target and unleash violence in the area.



"After having damaged the communal atmosphere to gain political and electoral victory, mischievous and criminal elements in the and are now bent upon unleashing casteist violence," the chief said.



Innocents were being targeted while the administration is hand in glove with the and leaders, she claimed.



On Wednesday, attacking the BJP, she said, those who had "condemned Dalit icons all their lives" are proclaiming themselves to be the saviours of and backwards for votes.



had on Tuesday visited and met those affected by caste-based violence that took place earlier this month.



However, shortly after she left, fresh clashes occurred claiming the life of a 24-year-old Dalit youth and injuring several others.



A four-member delegation will meet Chief Minister Adityanath to demand adequate compensation for the victims, stern action against the guilty and free treatment for the injured, she said in the statement on Wednesday.



said that ever since the came to power in UP, law and order had deteriorated, as was the case in other BJP-ruled states.



"The saffron brigade has got a free hand to carry out communal and casteist activities to harass people...Everyone needs to remain vigilant," she said.



The are demanding their constitutional rights but the "casteist forces in the and RSS" are out to crush them, she said.

Press Trust of India