BJP's Congress-mukt plan a pipe dream: Chidambaram on Rahul's convoy attack

leader and former Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the (BJP) will not succeed in making free (Congress-mukt Bharat).

While reacting on attack on vice president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat, Chidambaram tweeted, "Abuse, false charges, suppression of protests and now violence: nevertheless, will not succeed in making Congress-mukt "

"Why has the leadership of not condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's car?" he further tweeted.

The Party today said that the attack on was a murderous attack by and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and both the parties believe in violence, intimidation and physical assaults on political opponents or leaders.

Senior leader told the media during the press conference, "I termed such attempt as a murderous attack by and on vice president The Central and the state are answerable to this. They are responsible for Rahul Gandhi's security in upcoming election campaigning. was under SPG protection when he was attacked by a boulder."

The Party today staged protests across the nation over the attack on party vice-president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in on Friday.

The workers staged protests in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Maharashtra's capital Mumbai.

In Gatkopar, the Mumbai Youth workers threw flowers inside (BJP) office and shouted slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Amit Shah.

Rahul's car was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in

Earlier in the day, Rahul cornered Prime Minister Modi and said it was and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) way of

"In yesterday's incident, workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP- RSS's way of What can I say?" Rahul told media.

Indirectly referring to Prime Minister, Rahul said, "Why the one, who has done this, would condemn the incident?"

Following the attack, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people."

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate into the incident and assured that a strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible. Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate in detail&will tk strict action against those found responsible (sic)," Rupani tweeted.