BJP's 'immoral' win in Rajya Sabha will not affect SP-BSP tie up: Mayawati

Dubbing BJP's victory for the 10th seat in Uttar Pradesh as "immoral", BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday and made it clear that the defeat will not affect its tie up with former archrival Samajwadi Paty.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also decried use of money, muscle power and state machinery by the state's ruling party to win the elections but refused to blame the SP.

"I would like to tell that their malpractices will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP. The poll results of have not affected the SP-BSP tie up in any way. Not even by an inch," she told a press conference here.

Mayawati said that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to show its win in polls as "revenge" for the defeat in the bypolls to the Gorakhapur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies but they forget that in Lok Sabha polls, people directly elect their representatives.

"This immoral victory cannot make up for their defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Even is aware of this," she said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Amit Shah of misusing state machinary to make their candidates win, she said: "The did not deter from indulging in malpractices. They exterted all their force to ensure that the BSP candidate does not win at any cost.

"The entire system was deployed to ensure that the newly formed ties between BSP and SP loosens. An environment of fear was created due to which there was also some cross-voting done."

Mayawati was reacting over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim in which he blamed the Bahujan Samaj Party's loss on the Samajwadi Party's "opportunism".

Taking a swipe at SP, Adityanath described it as "opportunistic" since it got votes of the BSP in bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary seats but failed to transfer its own in the election for 10 seats of the state.

He also cautioned the BSP, saying the results are a signal as its candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar got defeated by nominee Anil Agarwal in a close contest for the 10th seat.

"The opportunistic face of SP has been once again exposed. It can take from others but can't give," Yogi told media persons after the won nine out of the 10 seats.

Without taking name of Mayawati, he said the election results are a "signal for some" and "they should be cautious".

"Signals are enough for an intelligent person," he added.

In a nail-biting finish, the managed to get all its nine candidates in the polls elected.

The candidates were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, party's general secretary Anil Jain, spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Agarwal.