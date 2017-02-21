BJP says PM Modi works 21 hours a day; Cong calls for an end to sycophancy

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah's remark that Prime Minister works for 21 hours a day, on Monday said "there is a limit to sycophancy".

"We have the right and duty to criticise the prime minister because we are in the Opposition. is an acolyte of Naredra Modi and an ardent follower. I have no objection to that," said senior spokesperson

"The point is, if he works for 21 hours a day, then it should have reflected in the government's works in the past 34 months," Sharma said.

"He also takes time to change his dress, to travel and to eat. If he is saying that the PM hasn't slept for the past 34 months, then it is very difficult to understand. There is a limit to sycophancy. There is also a limit to assume that people are fools. This is just a joke," he added.

On a question that demanded President's rule in Kerala following the molestation of an actress, Sharma said: "Then President's rule should have been imposed multiple times in Gujarat for the atrocities against women, for the atrocities against Dalit, literally lynching of people."

"This matter should not be trivialised for political agenda. Its a larger question, its a shocking and condemnable thing," the spokesperson said.

"The Union and the state government have to ensure that the dignity of the women is upheld and their safety is ensured. Stringent and deterrent action must be taken against those who outrage the modesty or harass women in any manner," he said.