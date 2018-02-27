BJP set to win Tripura, Nagaland; close finish in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Two on Tuesday predicted that the will dethrone the from power in According to the exit polls, the will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of and JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted that the alliance in will win 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 per cent. While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44-50 seats for the with a vote share of 49 per cent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent. The ruling in is likely to get 14-23 seats with vote share of 45-46 per cent, while AxisMyIndia poll predicted the Left to win 9-15 seats with a vote share of 40 per cent. The CVoter Exit Poll has predicted a close finish in Tripura, with the CPI-M likely to get 26 to 34 seats with 44.3 per cent vote share, the and its allies 24 to 32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 per cent, while the may win only 0-2 seats with a vote share of 7.2 per cent. In where the is in power, the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll shows that the National People's Party (NPP) is set to gain with 23-27 seats while the will get 8-12 seats, with vote shares of 39 and 12 per cent respectively.

The is predicted to win 13-17 seats with a voteshare of 21 per cent and others are likely to get 2 to 6 seats. In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is likely to storm the ruling NPF bastion as it is predicted to win 27-32 seats with a vote share of 48 per cent, against NPF's 20-25 seats and a vote share of 42 per cent, according to the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll. The in is likely to get 0-2 seats with a vote share of 4.4 per cent and others are likely to get 5-7 seats with a vote share of 5-6 per cent. In Meghalaya, the CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish, with the likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 per cent respectively. The in is likely to get 4-8 seats with a vote share of 16.6 per cent. The likely to bag 8-12 seats and 8.8. per cent vote share, while others may get 5-9 seats and a vote share of 8.7 per cent, the poll said. In Nagaland, the exit poll claimed a victory for the NDPP- which is likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 per cent. The in is set to lose a lot with the poll predicting 0-4 seats with a vote share of 19.7 per cent, while others may get 6-10 seats with a vote share of 14.8 per cent, according to CVoter. Each of the three states has a 60-member assembly and a party would need 31 seats to get a clear majority. The results for the three states would be out on March 3. While went to polls last Sunday, voting was held in and on Tuesday.