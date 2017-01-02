BJP taunts SP over Akhilesh Yadav's 'dynastic takeover'

Taking a jibe at the ongoing political tussle in the Samajwadi Party, the (BJP) on Monday alleged this is dynastic takeover through muscle power, adding the ruling party in is least bothered about the people.

"What we are seeing in Samajwadi Party, it cannot be described as a fight, feud or tussle but it is a takeover enacted by Akhilesh Yadav. is blinded by its own parivar (family) interest, a party where each individual is stabbing the other. This is not politics but a kind of a dynastic takeover through muscle power," leader G V L Narsimha Rao told ANI.

Rao further said that the people of who have given mandate to the were forced to see the family circus being played out in public.

"Shamelessly, these party leaders are carrying on with their activities. The manner in which this political family is unravelling itself, it will certainly force people of to think whether it is even worth looking at parties that is based on father and son, mother and son and so on. Certainly the people of UP will give fitting lesson to this family," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "This is a family drama to divert the attention from the misgovernance. People cannot forget that there has been no development work. All their focus is on power and not on serving people of Uttar Pradesh."

The party split on Sunday with a national convention declaring Chief Minister the new national president, a post that was held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention also made Mulayam the Samajwadi Party's patron.

Admitting that he has taken a 'tough' stand, Akhilesh justified the turn of events in the Samajwadi Party.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today (Sunday) was a tough decision but one that I had to take," he tweeted.