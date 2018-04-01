BJP team visits Asansol despite prohibitory orders, blames govt for riot

-
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Sunday visited the violence-hit areas of Asansol in West Bengal ignoring the ban imposed by the state administration and accused the state government of "completely failing to stop the violence".
In spite of being stopped by police a few times, the four member team, along with their security personnel, entered the areas that was most severely hit during the clash a week ago and accused the Bengal government of failing to stop the violence.
"We have met the affected people and listened to their problems they went through during the time of clash.It is a complete failure of the state government to stop the violence. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is roaming around in Delhi but kids here are getting tortured and murdered," said BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, who was part of the team.
"We have come here for peace. We will prepare a complete report and submit it to the party president as directed," he added.
BJP President Amit Shah set up a four-member committee comprising party Vice President Om Mathur, Hussain and MPs Roopa Ganguly and B.D. Ram to take stock of the situation current situation in West Bardhaman district's Asansol-Raniganj area where a clash broke out between two communities following a Ram Navami rally.
The state government had beefed up security and issued prohibitory orders in the area. It also clarified it would not be able to provide ample police protection and pilot cars to the BJP delegation as it would violate the model code of conduct issued in the state since Saturday for the impending rural elections here.
Police accused the BJP delegation of violating the prohibitory orders and said legal action would be taken against them.
"They have violated the CrPC 144 imposed in the area by entering there. We would take actions against them according to law," Superintendant of Police, Asansol-Durgapur, L.N. Meena said.
A person was allegedly hacked to death while a Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb during a clash between two groups centring on a Ram Navami procession organised by Sangh affiliates in Raniganj on Monday.
Several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze during the clashes.
Police stopped Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is the local MP, from visiting the area a few days back, saying it would add to tension in the area.
A Congress delegation led by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury was also barred from entering Asansol while Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sujan Chakraborty and his associates were stopped by police from going to Raniganj on Saturday.
