BJP team visits Asansol despite prohibitory orders, blames govt for riot

A (BJP) delegation on Sunday visited the violence-hit areas of in ignoring the ban imposed by the and accused the of "completely failing to stop the violence".

In spite of being stopped by police a few times, the four member team, along with their security personnel, entered the areas that was most severely hit during the clash a week ago and accused the of failing to stop the violence.

"We have met the affected people and listened to their problems they went through during the time of clash.It is a complete failure of the to stop the violence. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is roaming around in but kids here are getting tortured and murdered," said spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, who was part of the team.

"We have come here for peace. We will prepare a complete report and submit it to the as directed," he added.

set up a four-member committee comprising party Vice Om Mathur, Hussain and MPs Roopa Ganguly and B.D. Ram to take stock of the situation current situation in district's Asansol-Raniganj area where a clash broke out between two communities following a rally.

The had beefed up security and issued prohibitory orders in the area. It also clarified it would not be able to provide ample police protection and pilot cars to the delegation as it would violate the model code of conduct issued in the state since Saturday for the impending rural elections here.

Police accused the delegation of violating the prohibitory orders and said legal action would be taken against them.

"They have violated the CrPC 144 imposed in the area by entering there. We would take actions against them according to law," Superintendant of Police, Asansol-Durgapur, said.

A person was allegedly hacked to death while a of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb during a clash between two groups centring on a procession organised by Sangh affiliates in Raniganj on Monday.

Several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze during the clashes.

Police stopped Babul Supriyo, who is the local MP, from visiting the area a few days back, saying it would add to tension in the area.

A delegation led by state was also barred from entering while and his associates were stopped by police from going to Raniganj on Saturday.