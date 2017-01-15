BJP to announce U'khand, UP polls candidates' name after election meeting

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to take place in order to select the candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Already behind schedule, the BJP is expected to announce the first chunk of names after a UP-centric meeting of party's Central Election Committee followed by two quick lists on January 17 and 19.

The poll process will formally start with the commencement of nominations for phase-I of the seven-phase elections on January 17.

According to reports, the first list post-CEC meeting is expected to carry as many as 150 names mostly from UP west and Rohilkhand regions going to polls in first and second phases.

The BJP on January 11 released the first list of candidates for Punjab and Goa polls.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda released the BJP's first list of 17 candidates for Punjab polls and 29 candidates for Goa polls.

