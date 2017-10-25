BJP to celebrate demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day: FM

-
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the BJP will celebrate November 8 as 'anti-blackmoney day', countering the opposition which has declared that it will observe 'black day' on the first anniversary of demonetisation.
Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said this would be a "priority programme" for the BJP and senior party leaders, as well as Union ministers, will participate in it.
He also listed out steps taken by the Modi Government to counter black money.
"November 8 will be celebrated as anti-black money day," Jaitley said.
The BJP's move comes after around 18 political parties announced that they would observe November 8 as 'black day' against note-ban, which they termed as the "most ill-conceived and hasty decision" by the NDA government.
