JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Won't link Aadhaar with phone, disconnect my number if you want: Mamata
Business Standard

BJP to celebrate demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day: FM

The opposition has declared that it will observe 'black day' on November 8

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The decision to recapitalise the banks is meant to give lenders the ability to offer new credit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the BJP will celebrate November 8 as 'anti-blackmoney day', countering the opposition which has declared that it will observe 'black day' on the first anniversary of demonetisation.

Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said this would be a "priority programme" for the BJP and senior party leaders, as well as Union ministers, will participate in it.


He also listed out steps taken by the Modi Government to counter black money.

"November 8 will be celebrated as anti-black money day," Jaitley said.

The BJP's move comes after around 18 political parties announced that they would observe November 8 as 'black day' against note-ban, which they termed as the "most ill-conceived and hasty decision" by the NDA government.

First Published: Wed, October 25 2017. 18:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements