BJP to launch Punjab campaign with 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra'

will launch its campaign for the upcoming assembly election next week with a 10-day 'Vikas Sankalp Rath Yatra' that will traverse all 23 constituencies the party plans to contest, it said on Saturday.

The will be launched by state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28 and culminate in on January 7, state party secretary Vineet Joshi said.

A special 'rath' has been designed for the yatra.

"BJP's national and state leaders will join the on different occasions throughout its course," Joshi said.

A meeting under the chairmanship of state general secretary (organisation) Kumar was held at party headquarters to discuss the preparations for the yatra.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, state office-bearers and in-charges and functionaries of various fronts of the party.

The party has decided to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday as 'Sushasan Diwas' in the state. District and tehsil-level programmes have been planned to pay tributes to him, a statement from the party said.

A committee has been formed for the execution of these programmes. Senior party leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been asked to make arrangements for the celebration.

Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani will extend help on behalf of the government for the celebrations.