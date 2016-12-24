TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Put ONGC's stake buy in Gujarat PSU on hold: Congress
Business Standard

BJP to launch Punjab campaign with 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra'

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BJP to launch Punjab campaign with 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra'

Punjab BJP will launch its campaign for the upcoming assembly election next week with a 10-day 'Vikas Sankalp Rath Yatra' that will traverse all 23 constituencies the party plans to contest, it said on Saturday.

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28 and culminate in Jalandhar on January 7, state party secretary Vineet Joshi said.

A special 'rath' has been designed for the yatra.

"BJP's national and state leaders will join the yatra on different occasions throughout its course," Joshi said.

A meeting under the chairmanship of state general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar was held at party headquarters to discuss the preparations for the yatra.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, state office-bearers and in-charges and functionaries of various fronts of the party.

The party has decided to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday as 'Sushasan Diwas' in the state. District and tehsil-level programmes have been planned to pay tributes to him, a statement from the party said.

A committee has been formed for the execution of these programmes. Senior party leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been asked to make arrangements for the celebration.

Punjab Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani will extend help on behalf of the Punjab government for the celebrations.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP to launch Punjab campaign with 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra'

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28
Punjab BJP will launch its campaign for the upcoming assembly election next week with a 10-day 'Vikas Sankalp Rath Yatra' that will traverse all 23 constituencies the party plans to contest, it said on Saturday.

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28 and culminate in Jalandhar on January 7, state party secretary Vineet Joshi said.

A special 'rath' has been designed for the yatra.

"BJP's national and state leaders will join the yatra on different occasions throughout its course," Joshi said.

A meeting under the chairmanship of state general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar was held at party headquarters to discuss the preparations for the yatra.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, state office-bearers and in-charges and functionaries of various fronts of the party.

The party has decided to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday as 'Sushasan Diwas' in the state. District and tehsil-level programmes have been planned to pay tributes to him, a statement from the party said.

A committee has been formed for the execution of these programmes. Senior party leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been asked to make arrangements for the celebration.

Punjab Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani will extend help on behalf of the Punjab government for the celebrations.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP to launch Punjab campaign with 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra'

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28

Punjab BJP will launch its campaign for the upcoming assembly election next week with a 10-day 'Vikas Sankalp Rath Yatra' that will traverse all 23 constituencies the party plans to contest, it said on Saturday.

The yatra will be launched by BJP state unit chief Vijay Sampla on December 28 and culminate in Jalandhar on January 7, state party secretary Vineet Joshi said.

A special 'rath' has been designed for the yatra.

"BJP's national and state leaders will join the yatra on different occasions throughout its course," Joshi said.

A meeting under the chairmanship of state general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar was held at party headquarters to discuss the preparations for the yatra.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, state office-bearers and in-charges and functionaries of various fronts of the party.

The party has decided to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday as 'Sushasan Diwas' in the state. District and tehsil-level programmes have been planned to pay tributes to him, a statement from the party said.

A committee has been formed for the execution of these programmes. Senior party leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been asked to make arrangements for the celebration.

Punjab Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani will extend help on behalf of the Punjab government for the celebrations.

image
Business Standard
177 22