TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

PM Modi to address public meeting in Goa
Business Standard

BJP to release its UP poll manifesto today

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Fireworks outside BJP office in Assam on day party recorded victory in 2016 assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Saturday release its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP President Amit Shah will release the manifesto in Lucknow.

The BJP poll manifesto will counter the ruling Samajwadi Party's free smartphone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls.

Although there is a less chance of the BJP going for announcement of some freebies, it will certainly have house for all and jobs for the youths in its manifesto.

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time.

The BJP earlier on January 22 promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs 5 lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Union Finanace Minister Arun Jaitley, while releasing the document in Jalandhar, said the BJP's manifesto is particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab, even as he slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as "most dishonest and corrupt".

Noting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running 'atta-dal' scheme, the BJP manifesto has promised providing two kg ghee for Rs 25 per kilo and five kg sugar at Rs 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP to release its UP poll manifesto today

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Saturday release its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP President Amit Shah will release the manifesto in Lucknow.

The BJP poll manifesto will counter the ruling Samajwadi Party's free smartphone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls.

Although there is a less chance of the BJP going for announcement of some freebies, it will certainly have house for all and jobs for the youths in its manifesto.

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time.

The BJP earlier on January 22 promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs 5 lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Union Finanace Minister Arun Jaitley, while releasing the document in Jalandhar, said the BJP's manifesto is particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab, even as he slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as "most dishonest and corrupt".

Noting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running 'atta-dal' scheme, the BJP manifesto has promised providing two kg ghee for Rs 25 per kilo and five kg sugar at Rs 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP to release its UP poll manifesto today

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Saturday release its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP President Amit Shah will release the manifesto in Lucknow.

The BJP poll manifesto will counter the ruling Samajwadi Party's free smartphone, pressure cooker, e-rickshaws and bicycle to girls.

Although there is a less chance of the BJP going for announcement of some freebies, it will certainly have house for all and jobs for the youths in its manifesto.

Report suggests that the party would skip the Ram Temple issue this time.

The BJP earlier on January 22 promised a slew of populist schemes in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs 5 lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Union Finanace Minister Arun Jaitley, while releasing the document in Jalandhar, said the BJP's manifesto is particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab, even as he slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as "most dishonest and corrupt".

Noting that the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running 'atta-dal' scheme, the BJP manifesto has promised providing two kg ghee for Rs 25 per kilo and five kg sugar at Rs 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

image
Business Standard
177 22