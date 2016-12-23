BJP to send 3-MP delegation to West Bengal's violence-hit Dhulagarh

A three-MP delegation of BJP will visit Dhulagarh in West Bengal
on Saturday to look into incidents of violence, the party said today claiming that its supporters and members of a particular community have been targeted.
The delegation includes Satyapal Singh, a Lok Sabha
member and former Mumbai Police Commissioner; Jagdambika Pal, also a Lok Sabha
member, and Roopa Ganguly, a Rajya Sabha
member from West Bengal.
BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress
has targeted Hindus in the area in Howrah district for their support to the saffron party.
According to information received from the Governor's residence, Purakayastha briefed Tripathi on the matter.
"The governor asked the DGP to ensure peace and law and order in the area and to take strict action against the culprits," a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said earlier.
Tension erupted in Dhulagarh when two groups reportedly clashed as a procession was brought out in the area last week.
As per a senior officer at the Howrah Commissionerate, police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control when the groups hurled bombs at each other.
