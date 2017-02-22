BJP tried to destabilise Manipur govt: Congress

BJP had instigated United Naga Council to launch an economic blockade to create unrest in state

unit president T N Haokip on Wednesday accused of "trying to destabilise" his party's in the state by "engineering defection of the party MLAs".



He also alleged that had "instigated" (UNC) to launch an economic blockade to create unrest in the state which was their "plan B" to topple the Ibobi Singh



"After coming to power in Delhi, the has been trying to destabilise governments in the northeast by poaching on party MLAs. They tried the same trick here too.



"Their plan was to destabilise our by attempting mass defection of our MLAs", he told PTI here.



Haokip, a sitting from Saikot, alleged that leaders were in touch with several MLAs in the state.



"They were in touch with more than 20 of our MLAs. They tried to lure them with the promise of ministership and other things. But the could manage to take only six of our leaders and MLAs," he said.



The has fielded all six of them - former ministers N Biren Singh, Yumkham Erabot Singh and Francis Ngajokpa, and MLAs Dr Kh Loken, Z Kikhonbou Newmai and Nemcha Kipgen - in the Assembly elections.



N Biren Singh, a newspaper editor-turned-politician, is now a spokesman.



Haokip alleged that after failed to engineer mass defection from Congress, they hatched a "plan B" with the UNC to impose an economic blockade in the state.



"The along with the UNC had engineered economic blockade. Their plan was to create unrest and turmoil so that President's rule is imposed in the state. But they failed in this plan too as people understood their gameplan," he said.



An indefinite economic blockade was imposed by the UNC from November against the state government's decision to create seven new districts in the state bifurcating the existing ones.

