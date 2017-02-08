TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

BJP trying to fish in troubled waters of Tamil Nadu: Congress

CM O Pannerselvam had alleged he was forced to resign from his post for the elevation of Sasikala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
A worker draws the BJP party symbol- 'Lotus' - on a wall. (Photo: PTI)

BJP is trying to fish in troubled waters of Tamil Nadu "unconstitutionally" and instructing the Governor to not go to the state, Congress alleged on Wednesday, while asking the Centre to stay off the issue.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also asked Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to "forthwith" swear-in O Panneerselvam or V K Sasikala as chief minister.

"I must say it is extremely wrong, unconstitutional and patently illegal on the part of BJP and the Central government to fish in the troubled waters of Tamil Nadu.

"They have no business to instruct the governor to not go to Tamil Nadu," Singhvi told reporters on Parliament premises.

The Rajya Sabha member said the moment Sasikala or Panneerselvam prove their majority, Rao cannot delay the swearing-in even "by a minute".

"There is nothing in the Constitution, practice, tradition or convention that requires the governor to delay the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

The ruling AIADMK is currently faced with a rough weather after caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam on Tuesday raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, saying he was forced to resign to pave way for the elevation of Sasikala to the coveted post.

Party General Secretary Sasikala was elected AIADMK legislature unit leader on Sunday.

