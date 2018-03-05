JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

I can fill the vacuum created in Tamil Nadu politics, says Rajinikanth

Meghalaya election: Modi 'demonetised' democracy, says Rahul; 10 highlights
Business Standard

BJP 'usurped' power in Meghalaya through proxy, says Rahul Gandhi

He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

northeast election results, assembly elections 2018, Tripura election results, Nagaland election results, Meghalaya election results
Congress President Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance" in the state. Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state. "With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. ALSO READ: Congress respects mandate of northeast; will win back trust: Rahul Gandhi "Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people.

Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi said on Twitter. He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, but failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits. ALSO READ: BJP set to form Meghalaya govt; Himanta calls Rahul's decisions immature Meghalaya had been under Congress rule and after losing the state, the party is now in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements