BJP wants Arvind Kejriwal to resign for 'involvement in PWD scandal'

legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday sought resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal over the alleged involvement of his extended family members in the PWD scandal and demanded a thorough probe.

"It was most unfortunate that the man involved passed away two days ago, but as the scam has surfaced, it is for Kejriwal to take a call on moral ground, as payment of crores of rupees was made (in the PWD scam)," Sirsa said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA alleged that Kejriwal's brother-in-law, late Surendra Kumar Bansal's company had presented fake bills worth crores of rupees against which payments were made.

Sirsa's remarks came three days after the Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered three FIRs against Bansal, and senior Public Works Department (PWD) officers in connection with the alleged corruption of Rs 10 crore.

The ACB is probing the case involving Bansal, who died on Sunday in a Gurugram hospital, relating to a drain project and improvement of kerbs from Shani Mandir to Bakoli village up to Drain No. 6 on the Highway-44.

"Though Satyendar Jain is claiming that the project was awarded before taking over of Kejriwal government, he cannot ignore the fact that payments were made by the government," Sirsa said.

The MLA also said: "How it was possible that when a member of the family of the Chief Minister was owner of the company, the CM was unaware of the works being done by that company and payments being made to it?"

Sirsa also demanded a thorough probe to unearth the exact amount paid against the bills.

He also said that it was "quite surprising that payments were made on the bills of a non-existent company -- Mahadev Impex".