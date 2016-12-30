BJP wants back-door entry in UP by fishing in troubled waters: Congress

Congress today expressed concern over growing political instability in Uttar Pradesh in wake of the dramatic developments in ruling Samajwadi Party and claimed the BJP is dreaming of "assuming power in the state through the backdoor" by fishing in troubled waters. "Congress doesn't delve into internal divisions in another party, but we are deeply concerned about growing political instability in UP," party's chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala told reporters. "More alarming are reports that BJP is dreaming of assuming power through the back door by fishing in troubled waters," he claimed. He said BJP earlier tried it in the neighbouring state of Uttrakhand and failed. "The Congress government was similiarly brought down in Arunanchal by engineering defections." "We sincerely hope that the Modi government would take the cue from strictures passed in the two cases by Supreme Court and will not abuse the powers of the Union government or the office of Governor to disrespect people's ...

