BJP will return to power with full majority in 2019: Amit Shah

With Opposition in absolute disarray and lacking a credible and charismatic face to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi the in coming 2019 General elections, President Amit Shah on Monday forecast a massive win for his party.

“Our party (BJP) will return to power with a full majority by winning more number of seats than we cornered in 2014 elections on grounds of development and good governance,” Shah told media at party’s state headquarters here on the third and final day of his visit.

Earlier, he had expressed his idea on the incumbent Modi government at the Centre for its purported good works in all sectors and weeding out public corruption, which he claimed was omnipresent during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule.

“The previous regime (UPA) embattled scams totalling Rs 12 lakh crore, while during the three years of the present Modi rule, even the opposition has not been able to slap any corruption charge,” he said adding that while the erstwhile Manmohan Singh regime was acknowledged for ‘policy paralysis’, India today is among the fastest growing economies in the world.

Moreover, he went on to enlist the major achievements of the Modi government in the last three years, including Mudra Bank, GST, OROP, black money, demonetisation, Yoga Day, Paris Climate Summit, to name a few.

“To curb the menace of black money, the Centre worked on a three separate strategies. It first formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to block unscrupulous funding from the Mauritius and Singapore routes. Later, the demonetisation brought unlawful wealth possession back to the formal system. Now, the Benami Property Act has clamped down upon the phenomenon of shell companies,” Shah added.

He also referred to the cash donation threshold been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000 earlier for greater transparency in political funding.

On the functioning methods of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Shah observed that it was working well and law and order and other governance issues had been rectified.

“During the previous rule, the administrative machinery had been vastly politicised and it would take some time to come back on track. But, I want to reassure people that UP would soon have an improved rule of law and order,” he added.

Besides, he claimed that under the Modi government, UP was allocated additional funds to the tune of Rs 6,57,000 crore vis-à-vis previous regime.

“During 13th Finance Commission under UPA regime, UP was allocated Rs 2,80,000 crore during five years of its term. Under Modi regime and 14th Finance Commission, UP has been provided Rs 7,16,000 crore for five years. Besides, there have been additional grants and funding under various other heads,” he claimed.

Moreover, the Lucknow Metro and proposed Purvanchal Expressway have been allocated Rs 6,880 crore and Rs 2,100 crore respectively, Shah added.