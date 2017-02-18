BJP withdraws 'made for each other' ad created for BMC polls

There was a volley of negative comments on social media about the 'punch line' of the ad

There was a volley of negative comments on social media about the 'punch line' of the ad

has withdrawn a TV ad, made as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, after criticism in



"The ad ' and BJP: Made for each other' has been withdrawn after considering public sentiments," BJP's chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told PTI here this evening.



The ad, which featured college friends, ended with a youth telling his friend that they were 'made for each other, just like is made for Mumbai'. To this, she replies, "Chal (let's go)."



There was a volley of negative comments on about the 'punch line' of the ad, following which the party decided to pull it out of circulation.



Meanwhile, posters featuring CM Devendra Fadnavis and declaring "ha shabda maza ahe (this is my word)" have been put up all over the city to counter Sena posters, which claim credit for work done by the civic body, ahead of the February 21



The posters have the tagline as " tar honarach (change will happen)" denoting its resolve to dethrone the Sena in the



Besides the official posters and accounts, animated videos depicting the as a "corrupt tiger" being controlled by a "lion" are also making the rounds.

Press Trust of India