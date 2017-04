The (BJP) registered a historic victory in the civic elections in the national capital by winning 181 seats. However, the party didn’t add any new voter. According to the vote share available with the Delhi State Election Commission, the got 36.08 per cent votes in 2017, against 36.74 per cent votes during the 2012 civic polls. The data suggest the win was at the expense of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) and other parties’ poor performance. The had got 54.34 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly elections.





The and the vote shares in the 2015 Assembly elections were 32.19 per cent and 9.65 per cent, respectively. Data further suggest the relatively added more votes than the in this election.