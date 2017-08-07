BJP won't succeed, everyone is supporting Ahmed Patel in RS polls: Congress

Expressing confidence of winning the upcoming elections, the on Monday said that all political parties along with the (NCP) will support the grand old party and its candidate Ahmed Patel.

Speaking to ANI, leader Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Central government was indulging in vendetta but will not succeed.

"Let the BJP use all kind of cheap tactics, let them do how much ever political conspiracies they want to, they will never be successful. They can never get majority from the people. Therefore in both and in Gujarat's Vidhan Sabha will win and that is why t he BJP is panicking. All political parties along with will support and Ahmed Patel will win," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior leader Ahmed Patel, who is contesting for a seat from Gujarat, will meet the 44 party MLAs who returned today morning from Bengaluru.

In the wee hours today, all the 44 MLAs who were holed in Karnataka's resort as a result of the alleged horse-trading by the (BJP) ahead of the election, returned back to the state.

As soon as the MLAs landed at the state capital they were taken to the Neejanand Resort in Gujarat's Anand district, located 77 km from Ahmedabad, ahead of the Election which is to be held tomorrow for three seats.

After reaching the resort, senior Ahmed Patel expressed confidence on his party and said all the MLAs of the party stand united.

"We are confident of victory, all MLAs are with us," he told ANI.

All the MLAs were whisked away to Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort, after six of the MLAs quitted the party and joined the BJP.

The BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput against Congress' Ahmed Patel.

