BJP workers sprinkle cow urine to 'purify' venue post Prakash Raj's speech

Members of the (BJP) Yuva Morcha sprinkled "divine" on a stage, actor delivered a speech at an event here.

Prakash Raj, who was invited to a programme titled "Our Constitution, Our Pride" organised over the weekend reportedly criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister while delivering a speech at the event.

The criticism did not please members of the BJP's youth faction, who, on the day of Sankranti, decided to sprinkle in the entire area to "cleanse and purify" venue.

Details of the incident were also expressed by the actor on Twitter.

" workers are cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling (divine gomoothra).

Will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go?" he tweeted.

Known as a critique of the government, has been vocal about his political stance in many instances and has locked horns with various political parties on the same.

Most recently, Raj was in the news for his criticism of Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was "worrying.