BMC elections 2017: Rekha, Ranveer, Anushka cast their vote

Bollywood celebrities like Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, Gulzar and others on Tuesday cast their votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections being held in Mumbai.

Polling commenced in the metropolis Tuesday morning for the 227-member BMC.

Film personalities, including veteran actress Rekha, noted lyricist Gulzar, well-known actor Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampath, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi and director Zoya Akhtar stepped out to vote.

Zoya expressed hope that whoever gets elected this year works towards improving infrastructure and environment.

"It is difficult to breathe on the roads, I hope people focus on cleaning the city. We cannot keep cutting trees...We need to take care of our city. We all need to make effort," she said.

Gulzar, meanwhile, urged people to vote.

"I am sure the citizens will come out to vote, the youngsters specially," the poet said.

However, some celebrities were not able to cast their votes for the civic poll due to work commitments.