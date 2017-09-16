Book by Subramanian Swamy’s wife has Delhi, BJP on tenterhooks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s wife Roxna has written a book on her husband. It’s called Evolving With Subramanian Swamy: A Roller Coaster Ride. Much of Delhi and the BJP are awaiting the book with some trepidation. Among other incidents, the book features Swamy’s return from the US when the Emergency was on and his interjection in the Rajya Sabha when he told the Chair, “You have made a notable omission in your obituary references, you have left out democracy from your list of the deceased.” The book will hit the stands on Sunday. Some leaders are learnt to have sought advance copies to see how they feature and if they have been referred to in the book.

It’s that time of the year again. Elections are due at Delhi’s prestigious Gymkhana Club, where top diplomats, bureaucrats and military officers hang out. Kailash Varma, a former Research and Analysis Wing officer, is one of the contenders for president. Varma is contesting against Prashant Sukul, an IAS officer with a stellar record, who is also a brilliant squash player. The presidentship of the club is rotated between civil and defence officials, who are members. It is a hard-fought contest for a position that was once occupied by the likes of K and a clutch of ICS officers. The biggest issue in the election is membership for dependents — that’s understandable, as the waiting list for new members stretches for the next 37 years, from 25 years in 2016.