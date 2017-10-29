Both Congress & BJP racked by dissensions in Himachal Pradesh

Recent election surveys have thrown up surprising conclusions about the Himachal Pradesh elections, due on November 9. The India Today-Axis survey conclusions are that while the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in the state, it is the current Congress incumbent, Virbhadra Singh, who is the most popular chief ministerial candidate. How could this be? Not so hard to understand. For one thing, Singh belongs to Kangra, the region that sends the largest complement of seats to the legislative assembly (16 of the 68). The district also has ...