Both PM Modi, former president Abdul Kalam 'karma yogis': Venkaiah Naidu

NDA vice-presidential candidate today described both Prime Minister and former president as 'karma yogis' (selfless workers), committed to the growth of the country.



"Kalam and are great 'karma yogis' (selfless workers) dedicated to the development of the nation," Naidu said in his welcome address at a function after the inauguration of the memorial of late 'Missile Man' Kalam.



He said was "the worthiest person" to open the memorial to the former president simply because the PM stays in MODI-mode for "Making of Developed India (MODI), while Kalam dreamt of a developed India."Paying rich tributes to Kalam, he said the scientist was the soul of India. A great scientist and an architect of the rocket project, from a small town, he became the President of India.Naidu also hailed late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and said two great souls — one Abdul Kalam and the other 'Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader)"God has taken away the two great souls from Tamil Nadu," he said.Recalling his discussions with Jayalalithaa as Union minister after he was made the coordinator for the memorial project, Naidu said she was kind enough to immediately allot the land for the project.She had also felt it was necessary to have such a memorial for Kalam, he added.