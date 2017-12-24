Brand Rahul Gandhi is a work in progress

If politics is a game of perception, Rahul Gandhi has secured a win after leading the beleaguered Congress to a fight to the finish in the recent Gujarat elections and taking over the mantle of party president.

Although the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah remains unstoppable in its quest to win elections in state after state, the fact that it ceded ground in Gujarat to the Congress and his sure-footed engagement as an Opposition leader of late has shown the emergence of Rahul Gandhi as a brand. Chief of Mahila ...