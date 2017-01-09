Bring in ordinance on uniform civil code, Ram temple: Shiv Sena

-
Accusing the Centre of increasingly taking the ordinance route for "political expediency", ruling BJP's ally Shiv Sena on suggested to the NDA government that it adopt the same method on uniform civil code and Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"A record in (issuing) ordinances is being created. In such a scenario, nobody should have problem with ordinances for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and for implementing the Uniform Civil Code," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece "Saamana".
The ruling partner also continued its tirade against the note scrapping decision, saying women nowadays are standing in queues and facing a lot of hardships due to "the atrocities inflicted on them by demonetisation".
"Women are disturbed these days. Due to demonetisation, market is lull, the pace of economic development has slackened and small traders are bearing its brunt. Many have been rendered unemployed," it alleged.
"Women, whose husbands have been martyred in the Kashmir Valley, take news reports of terror attacks being reduced due to demonetisation as farce," it said.
