Akhilesh declared SP chief at national convention
BSP calls SP feud 'drama', RJD says its 'unfortunate'

"They come with a new drama everyday," BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Photo: PTI
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday termed the ongoing feud within the Samajwadi Party (SP) as drama, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) called it an unfortunate event.

"They are a drama party and they come with a new drama everyday. This is their personal matter that who will be in there party and who will not. They are confusing and misleading people. This is their strategy to mislead the people," BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said.

Bhadoria further said SP has never delivered justice to the farmers or women.

Contradicting Bhadoria, RJD leader Manoj Jha described the rift between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav as unfortunate event.

"We find it very unfortunate, but now, I am happy as Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav are reunited. It was handled well. I wish that a progressing party does not die and he right wing does not go berserk," Jha said.

In a dramatic turn of events, the SP on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.

