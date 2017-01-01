BSP calls SP feud 'drama', RJD says its 'unfortunate'

The (BSP) on Sunday termed the ongoing feud within the (SP) as drama, while the (RJD) called it an unfortunate event.

"They are a drama party and they come with a new drama everyday. This is their personal matter that who will be in there party and who will not. They are confusing and misleading people. This is their strategy to mislead the people," leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said.

Bhadoria further said has never delivered justice to the farmers or women.

Contradicting Bhadoria, leader Manoj Jha described the rift between and as unfortunate event.

"We find it very unfortunate, but now, I am happy as and are reunited. It was handled well. I wish that a progressing party does not die and he right wing does not go berserk," Jha said.

In a dramatic turn of events, the on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.