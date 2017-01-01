BSP calls SP feud 'drama', RJD says its 'unfortunate'

"They are a drama party and they come with a new drama everyday. This is their personal matter that who will be in there party and who will not. They are confusing and misleading people. This is their strategy to mislead the people," BSP
leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said.
Bhadoria further said SP
has never delivered justice to the farmers or women.
"We find it very unfortunate, but now, I am happy as Akhilesh Yadav
and Mulayam Singh Yadav
are reunited. It was handled well. I wish that a progressing party does not die and he right wing does not go berserk," Jha said.
In a dramatic turn of events, the SP
on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.
