BSP chief Mayawati accuses BJP-RSS of conspiring to end reservation

Mayawati also accused Congress, BJP of making the promotions of tribals and Dalits ineffective

ANI  |  Phagwara 

Mayawati
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati

Raking up the much-talked about issue of reservation in the run-up to the assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of conspiring to end reservation in the country.

Mayawati, who was addressing an election rally in Phagwara, also used the occasion to target the Samajwadi Party's (SP's) alliance partner Congress and said the grand old party like the BJP made promotions of tribals and Dalits ineffective in the past few years.

"The BJP and RSS are busy reviewing reservation and are trying their best to end it," said Mayawati.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that there has been an increase in the level of corruption in the past few years.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Escalating her attack on the BJP and Congress, the BSP chief shifted her focus to poll-bound Punjab and said the menace of drugs and unemployment hovers over the state ruled by the Congress and BJP in turns.

Punjab goes to the assembly polls for 117 seats on February 4.

