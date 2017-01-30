BSP chief Mayawati accuses BJP-RSS of conspiring to end reservation

Raking up the much-talked about issue of in the run-up to the assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of conspiring to end in the country.

Mayawati, who was addressing an election rally in Phagwara, also used the occasion to target the Samajwadi Party's (SP's) alliance partner Congress and said the grand old party like the BJP made promotions of and ineffective in the past few years.

"The BJP and RSS are busy reviewing and are trying their best to end it," said Mayawati.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that there has been an increase in the level of corruption in the past few years.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8.

Escalating her attack on the BJP and Congress, the chief shifted her focus to poll-bound Punjab and said the menace of drugs and unemployment hovers over the state ruled by the Congress and BJP in turns.

Punjab goes to the assembly polls for 117 seats on February 4.