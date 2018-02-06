JUST IN
Bus fare hike: TN opposition parties to hold protest against state govt

Recently the State Transport Undertakings in Tamil Nadu announced a hike in their fares

IANS  |  Chennai 

stalin
DMK working president MK Stalin, MDMK founder Vaiko, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan and TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar address the media after DMK organised an all-party meet over recent bus fare hike, in Chennai | PTI

Continuing their objection to the bus fare hike in Tamil Nadu, the Opposition parties have decided to hold public meetings in all the district headquarters condemning the fare increase on February 13.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting of leaders of several parties, Congress, MDMK, VCK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML and others, held at the DMK headquarters here. The meeting was chaired by DMK leader M.

K. Stalin.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said it will be announced later as to who will participate in such meetings and where. He also said the meeting of the Opposition parties passed a resolution demanding the release of students arrested for participating in the anti-bus fare hike agitation.

Queried about the possibility of electoral alliance with the parties that attended Tuesday's meeting at DMK headquarters, Stalin said the answer to the question will be given during the election time.

Recently the State Transport Undertakings in Tamil Nadu announced a hike in their fares.
First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 22:42 IST

