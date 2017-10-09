By-poll electioneering in Odisha hots up in the midst of dry spell

Bijepur, an Assembly constituency in the western part of Odisha, will presently have a by-election because of the death of its MLA, who belonged to the Congress. Political activity for the by-poll has reached a high pitch though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the poll. Understandably so, because this is going to be a litmus test for three major parties in the state — the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress — with the general election to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly barely one and half years away. ...