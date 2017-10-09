By-poll electioneering in Odisha hots up in the midst of dry spell

Bijepur, an Assembly constituency in the western part of Odisha, will presently have a by-election because of the death of its MLA, who belonged to the Congress. Political activity for the by-poll has reached a high pitch though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the poll. Understandably so, because this is going to be a litmus test for three major parties in the state — the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress — with the general election to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly barely one and half years away. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?