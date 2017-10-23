In campaign mode, Rahul Gandhi terms GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'

An unexpected turn of events since Sunday has added more colour to the political drama in poll-bound Gujarat. From newly inducted Patidar leaders Nikhil Savani and quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to other backward classes (OBC) leader Alpesh Thakor joining the Congress, political equations in the state are changing fast as the Congress is looking to take the fight to the ruling party.

With Thakor by his side, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who has made a habit of taking digs at Prime Minister in recent days, on Monday called the goods and services tax (GST) “Gabbar Singh Tax”. “Their GST is not the GST, but Gabbar Singh Tax,” he said in Gandhinagar, referring to the latest tax reform rolled out by the Modi government across the country.

Thakor’s addition to the Congress camp is significant as the community constitutes 14 per cent of the state’s population. OBCs as such make up 49 per cent of the population and are by far the most populous community here. Of them, Kolis are around 24 per cent (they are likely to vote for the BJP), while Maldharis 9-10 per cent (they are anti-BJP at present).