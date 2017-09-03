Cabinet rejig: Sena miffed over missing out on berth, to skip swearing-in

The on Sunday said that the party was not happy with the Union reshuffle set to take place within few minutes and thereby, would not attend the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Sena is reportedly dispirited over not been given even a single berth in the expansion.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) also clarified on Sunday that no one from the party was joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new team.

"Our President has already made it clear, so there is no question of me or anyone from the JD (U) joining the cabinet," leader Vashistha Narayan Singh told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister had earlier said that the had no talks with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre on his party joining the

"We have no information about the reshuffle. We didn't have any talks about it. We got the information about this from the media," Nitish told the reporters.

Contrary to this, reports had earlier quoted that JD (U) leaders RCP Singh and Ramnath Thakur were likely to be inducted into the Union on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister will reshuffle his on Sunday at 10.30 am before leaving for China to attend the BRICS Summit.

Several ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.