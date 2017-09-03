Goyal new railway minister, Prabhu gets commerce; full list of ministers

The Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday effected the third reshuffle of its Council of Ministers. While nine new faces, including four bureaucrats, were inducted as ministers, four ministers of state – Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, – were elevated to the Cabinet rank, in recognition of their performance in their earlier roles.



Here is the full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s government after the September 3 Cabinet reshuffle:



Cabinet Ministers

Ministers of State (independent charge)

Ministers of state

Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any minister.Minister of Home Affairs.Minister of External Affairs.Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.: Minister of Commerce and Industry.Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation.: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.: Minister of Women and Child Development.: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology: Minister of Health and Family Welfare.: Minister of Civil Aviation.: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.: Minister of Food Processing Industries.: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines.: Minister of Steel: Minister of Tribal Affairs.: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.Minister of Human Resource Development.Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal.Minister of Defence.: Minister of Minority Affairs.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal.Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.