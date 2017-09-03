Goyal new railway minister, Prabhu gets commerce; full list of ministers

-
The Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday effected the third reshuffle of its Council of Ministers. While nine new faces, including four bureaucrats, were inducted as ministers, four ministers of state – Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – were elevated to the Cabinet rank, in recognition of their performance in their earlier roles.
Here is the full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s government after the September 3 Cabinet reshuffle:
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh: Minister of Home Affairs.
Sushma Swaraj: Minister of External Affairs.
Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
Suresh Prabhu: Minister of Commerce and Industry.
D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Uma Bharati: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Minister of Women and Child Development.
Ananthkumar: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Minister of Civil Aviation.
Anant Geete: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.
Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines.
Chaudhary Birender Singh: Minister of Steel
Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
Radha Mohan Singh: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Human Resource Development.
Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal.
Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Defence.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.
Ministers of State (independent charge)
Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).
Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
Mahesh Sharma: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Giriraj Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Manoj Sinha: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Ministers of state
Vijay Goel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Radhakrishnan P: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.
S S Ahluwalia: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Vishnu Deo Sai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Ram Kripal Yadav: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal.
Rajen Gohain: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Shiv Pratap Shukla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Sudarshan Bhagat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Upendra Kushwaha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Virendra Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Anantkumar Hegde: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
M J Akbar: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
Y S Chowdary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Jayant Sinha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
Vijay Sampla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.
Krishna Raj: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
C.R. Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
P P Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Satya Pal Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
