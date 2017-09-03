JUST IN
Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman, Naqvi elevated to Cabinet rank in Modi govt
Business Standard

Goyal new railway minister, Prabhu gets commerce; full list of ministers

Here is the complete list of ministers in the Narendra Modi government after today's Cabinet reshuffle

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday effected the third reshuffle of its Council of Ministers. While nine new faces, including four bureaucrats, were inducted as ministers, four ministers of state – Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – were elevated to the Cabinet rank, in recognition of their performance in their earlier roles.
 
Here is the full list of ministers in Narendra Modi’s government after the September 3 Cabinet reshuffle:


Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
 
Cabinet Ministers
 
Rajnath Singh: Minister of Home Affairs.
 
Sushma Swaraj: Minister of External Affairs.
 
Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
 
Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
 
Suresh Prabhu: Minister of Commerce and Industry.

D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Uma Bharati: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
 
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Minister of Women and Child Development.

Ananthkumar: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Minister of Civil Aviation.

Anant Geete: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines.

Chaudhary Birender Singh: Minister of Steel

Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Radha Mohan Singh: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Human Resource Development.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Defence.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.


Ministers of State (independent charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Mahesh Sharma: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Giriraj Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Manoj Sinha: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Ministers of state
 
Vijay Goel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Radhakrishnan P: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.

S S Ahluwalia: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Vishnu Deo Sai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Ram Kripal Yadav: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal.

Rajen Gohain: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Shiv Pratap Shukla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sudarshan Bhagat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Upendra Kushwaha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Virendra Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Anantkumar Hegde: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

M J Akbar: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Y S Chowdary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Jayant Sinha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Vijay Sampla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.

Krishna Raj: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

C.R. Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

P P Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Satya Pal Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
