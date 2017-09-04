Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new council of ministers

Cabinet Ministers
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
Rajnath Singh
Minister of Home Affairs; (no change)
Sushma Swaraj
Minister of External Affairs; (no change)
Arun Jaitley
Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; (loses Ministry of Defence)
Nitin Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping; Ministry Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (addition Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation)
Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industry; (was Minister of Railways)
D V Sadananda Gowda
Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation; (no change)
Uma Bharati
Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation; (was Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation)
Ram Vilas Paswan
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; (no change)
Maneka Gandhi
Minister of Women and Child Development; (no change)
Ananth Kumar
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers; Parliamentary Affairs; (no change)
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister of Law and Justice; and Electronics and Information Technology; (no change)
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; (no change)
Ashok Gajapathi Raju
Minister of Civil Aviation; (no change)
Anant Geete
Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Minister of Food Processing Industries; (no change)
Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines; (addition: Minister of Mines; Loses portfolios of Drinking Water and Sanitation; Housing and Urban Affairs)
Chaudhary Birender Singh
Minister of Steel; (no change)
Jual Oram
Minister of Tribal Affairs; (no change)
Radha Mohan Singh
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (no change)
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)
Smriti Irani
Minister of Textiles; Information and Broadcasting; (no change)
Harsh Vardhan
Minister of Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (no change)
Prakash Javadekar
Minister of Human Resource Development; (no change)
Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Promoted to Cabinet rank from Minister of State with Independent charge; (gains Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)
Piyush Goyal
Minister of Railways; and Coal Promoted to Cabinet rank from MoS with Independent charge. Gains Ministry of Railways; (loses Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy; and Mines)
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Defence. Promoted to Cabinet rank; (earlier Minister of State with independent charge of Commerce and Industry)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs Promoted to Cabinet rank; (taken away: MoS for Parliamentary Affairs)
*Kalraj Mishra dropped from the Cabinet. Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added to the Cabinet
MoS with Independent Charge
Rao Inderjit Singh
Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers; (was MoS in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs)
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ministry of Labour and Employment. Promoted; (was MoS in the finance ministry)
Shripad Yesso Naik
Ministry of AYUSH; (no change)
Jitendra Singh
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; MoS in the PMO; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space; (no change)
Mahesh Sharma
Ministry of Culture, the Addition Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (loses Ministry of Tourism)
Giriraj Singh
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, promoted; (was MoS in the same ministry)
Manoj Sinha
Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Railways; (no change)
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promoted; (was MoS Information and Broadcasting)
Raj Kumar Singh
Ministry of Power; New and Renewable Energy New entrant; Lok Sabha member from Ara; (was union home secretary from June 2011 to June 2013)
Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; (new entrant; not an MP; former diplomat)
Alphons Kannanthanam
Ministry of Tourism and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and IT; (new entrant; not an MP; former bureaucrat)
Bandaru Dattatreya and Rajiv Pratap Rudy dropped from the council of ministers
Ministers of State
Vijay Goel
Parliamentary Affairs; MoS Statistics and Programme Implementation Demoted; (loses Sports and Youth Affairs and MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganja Rejuvenation)
Radhakrishnan P
MoS Finance; Retains MoS Shipping; (shifted as MoS Road Transport and Highways)
S S Ahluwalia
Drinking Water and Sanitation; (earlier Parliamentary Affairs; Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
Ramesh Chandappa
Jigajinagi MoS Drinking Water and Sanitation; (no change)
Ramdas Athawale
Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)
Vishnu Deo Sai
Ministry of Steel; (no change)
Ram Kripal Yadav
Rural Development; (no change)
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir
MoS Home; (no change)
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary
Ministry of Mines and MoS Ministry of Coal; (earlier MoS Ministry of MSME)
Rajen Gohain
Railways; (no change)
VIK Singh
MoS External Affairs; (no change)
Parshottam Rupala
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Panchayati Raj; (no change)
Krishan Pal
Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)
Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor
MoS Tribal Affairs; (no change)
Shiv Pratap Shukla
MoS Finance; (new entrant)
Ashwani Kumar Choubey
MoS Health and Family Welfare; (new entrant)
Sudarshan Bhagat
MoS Tribal Affairs; (earlier MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
Upendra Kushwaha
MoS HRD; (no change)
Kiren Rijiju
MoS Home; (no change)
Virendra Kumar
MoS Women and Child Development; Minority Affairs; (new entrant)
Ananthkumar Hegde
MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; (new entrant)
M J Akbar
MoS External Affairs; (no change)
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
MoS Food Processing Industries; (no change)
Y S Chowdary
MoS Science and Technology and Earth Sciences; (no change)
Jayant Sinha
MoS Civil Aviation; (no change)
Babul Supriyo
MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)
Vijay Sampla
MoS Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (earlier MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs)
Ajay Tamta
Textiles; (no change)
Krishna Raj
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (earlier MoS Women and Child Development)
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Road Transport and Highways; Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilisers; (no change)
Anupriya Patel
Health and Family Welfare; (no change)
C R Chaudhary
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce and Industry; (addition MoS Commerce and Industry)
P P Chaudhary
Law and Justice; Corporate Affairs; (retains MoS Law and Justice; Was MoS Electronics and IT)
Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
MoS Defence; (no change)
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (new entrant, Lok Sabha member)
Satya Pal Singh MoS HRD; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (new entrant; Lok Sabha member from Baghpat, UP, former IPS officer)
