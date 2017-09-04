Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new council of ministers

JUST IN
Rise of Nirmala Sitharaman: From spokesperson to defence minister
Business Standard

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Cabinet Ministers

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Rajnath Singh
Minister of Home Affairs; (no change)

Sushma Swaraj
Minister of External Affairs; (no change)

Arun Jaitley
Minister of Finance and  Corporate Affairs; (loses Ministry of Defence)

Nitin Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping; Ministry Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (addition Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation) 

Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industry; (was Minister of Railways)

D V Sadananda Gowda
Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation; (no change)

Uma Bharati
Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation; (was Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation)

Ram Vilas Paswan
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; (no change)

Maneka Gandhi
Minister of Women and Child Development; (no change)

Ananth Kumar
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers; Parliamentary Affairs; (no change)

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister of Law and Justice; and Electronics and Information Technology; (no change)

Jagat Prakash Nadda
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; (no change)

Ashok Gajapathi Raju
Minister of Civil Aviation; (no change)

Anant Geete
Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Minister of Food Processing Industries; (no change)

Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines; (addition: Minister of Mines; Loses portfolios of Drinking Water and Sanitation; Housing and Urban Affairs)

Chaudhary Birender Singh
Minister of Steel; (no change)

Jual Oram
Minister of Tribal Affairs; (no change)

Radha Mohan Singh
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (no change)

Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Smriti Irani
Minister of Textiles; Information and Broadcasting; (no change)

Harsh Vardhan
Minister of Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (no change)

Prakash Javadekar 
Minister of Human Resource Development; (no change)

Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Promoted to Cabinet rank from Minister of State with Independent charge; (gains Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)

Piyush Goyal 
Minister of Railways; and Coal Promoted to Cabinet rank from MoS with Independent charge. Gains Ministry of Railways; (loses Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy; and Mines)

Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Defence. Promoted to Cabinet rank; (earlier Minister of State with independent charge of Commerce and Industry)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs Promoted to Cabinet rank; (taken away: MoS for Parliamentary Affairs)

*Kalraj Mishra dropped from the Cabinet. Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added to the Cabinet

MoS with Independent Charge

Rao Inderjit Singh
Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers; (was MoS in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) 

Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ministry of Labour and Employment. Promoted; (was MoS in the finance ministry)

Shripad Yesso Naik
Ministry of AYUSH; (no change)

Jitendra Singh
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; MoS in the PMO; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space; (no change)

Mahesh Sharma
Ministry of Culture, the Addition Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (loses Ministry of Tourism)

Giriraj Singh 
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, promoted; (was MoS in the same ministry)

Manoj Sinha 
Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Railways; (no change)

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promoted; (was MoS Information and Broadcasting)

Raj Kumar Singh 
Ministry of Power; New and Renewable Energy New entrant; Lok Sabha member from Ara; (was union home secretary from June 2011 to June 2013)

Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; (new entrant; not an MP; former diplomat)

Alphons Kannanthanam
Ministry of Tourism and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and IT; (new entrant; not an MP; former bureaucrat)

Bandaru Dattatreya and Rajiv Pratap Rudy dropped from the council of ministers

Ministers of State

Vijay Goel
Parliamentary Affairs; MoS Statistics and Programme Implementation Demoted; (loses Sports and Youth Affairs and MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganja Rejuvenation)

Radhakrishnan P
MoS Finance; Retains MoS Shipping; (shifted as MoS Road Transport and Highways)

S S Ahluwalia
Drinking Water and Sanitation; (earlier Parliamentary Affairs;  Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

Ramesh Chandappa
Jigajinagi MoS Drinking Water and Sanitation; (no change)

Ramdas Athawale
Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Vishnu Deo Sai
Ministry of Steel; (no change)

Ram Kripal Yadav
Rural Development; (no change)

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir
MoS Home; (no change)

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary
Ministry of Mines and MoS Ministry of Coal; (earlier MoS Ministry of MSME)

Rajen Gohain
Railways; (no change)

VIK Singh
MoS External Affairs; (no change)

Parshottam Rupala
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Panchayati Raj; (no change)

Krishan Pal
Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor
MoS Tribal Affairs; (no change)

Shiv Pratap Shukla
MoS Finance; (new entrant)

Ashwani Kumar Choubey
MoS Health and Family Welfare; (new entrant)

Sudarshan Bhagat
MoS Tribal Affairs; (earlier MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) 

Upendra Kushwaha
MoS HRD; (no change)

Kiren Rijiju 
MoS Home; (no change)

Virendra Kumar 
MoS Women and Child Development; Minority Affairs; (new entrant)

Ananthkumar Hegde
MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; (new entrant)

M J Akbar
MoS External Affairs; (no change)

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
MoS Food Processing Industries; (no change)

Y S Chowdary 
MoS Science and Technology and Earth Sciences; (no change)

Jayant Sinha 
MoS Civil Aviation; (no change)

Babul Supriyo 
MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)

Vijay Sampla 
MoS Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Arjun Ram Meghwal
Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (earlier MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs)

Ajay Tamta 
Textiles; (no change)

Krishna Raj 
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (earlier MoS Women and Child Development)

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Road Transport and Highways; Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilisers; (no change)

Anupriya Patel 
Health and Family Welfare; (no change)

C R Chaudhary  
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce and Industry; (addition MoS Commerce and Industry)

P P Chaudhary  
Law and Justice; Corporate Affairs; (retains MoS Law and Justice; Was MoS Electronics and IT)

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
MoS Defence; (no change)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (new entrant, Lok Sabha member)

Satya Pal Singh MoS HRD; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (new entrant; Lok Sabha member from Baghpat, UP, former IPS officer)
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 02:05 IST

