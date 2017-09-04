Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of new council of ministers

Cabinet Ministers



Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Home Affairs; (no change)

Sushma Swaraj

Minister of External Affairs; (no change)

Arun Jaitley

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; (loses Ministry of Defence)

Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping; Ministry Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (addition Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation)

Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry; (was Minister of Railways)

D V Sadananda Gowda

Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation; (no change)

Uma Bharati

Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation; (was Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation)

Ram Vilas Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; (no change)

Maneka Gandhi

Minister of Women and Child Development; (no change)

Ananth Kumar

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers; Parliamentary Affairs; (no change)

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister of Law and Justice; and Electronics and Information Technology; (no change)

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; (no change)

Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Minister of Civil Aviation; (no change)

Anant Geete

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Minister of Food Processing Industries; (no change)

Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines; (addition: Minister of Mines; Loses portfolios of Drinking Water and Sanitation; Housing and Urban Affairs)

Chaudhary Birender Singh

Minister of Steel; (no change)

Jual Oram

Minister of Tribal Affairs; (no change)

Radha Mohan Singh

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (no change)

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Smriti Irani

Minister of Textiles; Information and Broadcasting; (no change)

Harsh Vardhan

Minister of Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (no change)

Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Human Resource Development; (no change)

Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Promoted to Cabinet rank from Minister of State with Independent charge; (gains Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)

Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways; and Coal Promoted to Cabinet rank from MoS with Independent charge. Gains Ministry of Railways; (loses Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy; and Mines)

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Defence. Promoted to Cabinet rank; (earlier Minister of State with independent charge of Commerce and Industry)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs Promoted to Cabinet rank; (taken away: MoS for Parliamentary Affairs)

*Kalraj Mishra dropped from the Cabinet. Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added to the Cabinet

MoS with Independent Charge

Rao Inderjit Singh

Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers; (was MoS in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Ministry of Labour and Employment. Promoted; (was MoS in the finance ministry)

Shripad Yesso Naik

Ministry of AYUSH; (no change)

Jitendra Singh

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; MoS in the PMO; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space; (no change)

Mahesh Sharma

Ministry of Culture, the Addition Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; (loses Ministry of Tourism)

Giriraj Singh

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, promoted; (was MoS in the same ministry)

Manoj Sinha

Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Railways; (no change)

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promoted; (was MoS Information and Broadcasting)

Raj Kumar Singh

Ministry of Power; New and Renewable Energy New entrant; Lok Sabha member from Ara; (was union home secretary from June 2011 to June 2013)

Hardeep Singh Puri

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; (new entrant; not an MP; former diplomat)

Alphons Kannanthanam

Ministry of Tourism and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and IT; (new entrant; not an MP; former bureaucrat)

Bandaru Dattatreya and Rajiv Pratap Rudy dropped from the council of ministers

Ministers of State

Vijay Goel

Parliamentary Affairs; MoS Statistics and Programme Implementation Demoted; (loses Sports and Youth Affairs and MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganja Rejuvenation)

Radhakrishnan P

MoS Finance; Retains MoS Shipping; (shifted as MoS Road Transport and Highways)

S S Ahluwalia

Drinking Water and Sanitation; (earlier Parliamentary Affairs; Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

Ramesh Chandappa

Jigajinagi MoS Drinking Water and Sanitation; (no change)

Ramdas Athawale

Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Vishnu Deo Sai

Ministry of Steel; (no change)

Ram Kripal Yadav

Rural Development; (no change)

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

MoS Home; (no change)

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary

Ministry of Mines and MoS Ministry of Coal; (earlier MoS Ministry of MSME)

Rajen Gohain

Railways; (no change)

VIK Singh

MoS External Affairs; (no change)

Parshottam Rupala

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Panchayati Raj; (no change)

Krishan Pal

Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor

MoS Tribal Affairs; (no change)

Shiv Pratap Shukla

MoS Finance; (new entrant)

Ashwani Kumar Choubey

MoS Health and Family Welfare; (new entrant)

Sudarshan Bhagat

MoS Tribal Affairs; (earlier MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

Upendra Kushwaha

MoS HRD; (no change)

Kiren Rijiju

MoS Home; (no change)

Virendra Kumar

MoS Women and Child Development; Minority Affairs; (new entrant)

Ananthkumar Hegde

MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; (new entrant)

M J Akbar

MoS External Affairs; (no change)

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

MoS Food Processing Industries; (no change)

Y S Chowdary

MoS Science and Technology and Earth Sciences; (no change)

Jayant Sinha

MoS Civil Aviation; (no change)

Babul Supriyo

MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; (no change)

Vijay Sampla

MoS Social Justice and Empowerment; (no change)

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (earlier MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs)

Ajay Tamta

Textiles; (no change)

Krishna Raj

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (earlier MoS Women and Child Development)

Mansukh L Mandaviya

Road Transport and Highways; Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilisers; (no change)

Anupriya Patel

Health and Family Welfare; (no change)

C R Chaudhary

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce and Industry; (addition MoS Commerce and Industry)

P P Chaudhary

Law and Justice; Corporate Affairs; (retains MoS Law and Justice; Was MoS Electronics and IT)

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre

MoS Defence; (no change)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; (new entrant, Lok Sabha member)

Satya Pal Singh MoS HRD; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; (new entrant; Lok Sabha member from Baghpat, UP, former IPS officer)