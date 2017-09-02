Cabinet reshuffle: Modi to drop Kalraj Mishra, induct new faces

is likely to be dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, revealed the sources.

is currently the Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi is likely to re-shuffle his Cabinet on Sunday before leaving for China to attend the BRICS summit.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted of stepping down from his Central post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said that he has already conveyed about his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in the regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state Union Minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

The decision to appoint a new chief has come forth as Maurya is expected to be elected to the Legislative Council to continue as Deputy Chief Minister of UP.

