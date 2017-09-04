Cabinet reshuffle: P P Chaudhary, the minister who dons several hats

A Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Pali in Rajasthan, P P Chaudhary has been part of the joint committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He is now a junior minister in the ministry of corporate affairs, which is the Code’s nodal ministry. He is a member of the consultative committee on finance and corporate affairs. Prior to his appointment as minister of law and justice in 2016, he was a member in the joint committee for Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Laws and Miscellaneous Provision (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Since June 2015, Chaudhary has been a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?