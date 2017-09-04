Cabinet reshuffle: Shiv Pratap Shukla, from UP politics to North Block

Shiv Pratap Shukla, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, was appointed as one of the two ministers of state for finance on Sunday in a major Cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. A veteran politician and a law graduate, Shukla is known for his work on rural development, prison reforms and education during his tenure as a four-time member of legislative Assembly in UP. He served four consecutive terms as an MLA — 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. As a state minister, he initiated the “education for all” scheme that tied together 10 ...