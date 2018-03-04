Call for 'adjustment' with Congress grows within CPI-M after Tripura defeat

BJP supporters wave party flag to celebrate BJP's win, which brought down 25 years of CPI-M government rule, after Tripura Assembly election results were announced in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

The trouncing of the in the Tripura Assembly elections has forced it to rethink strategies and increased the clamour within the party for an "adjustment" with the Congress, ahead of a crucial party meet next month. The heavy defeat in Tripura has raised several questions within the on adopting the "right strategy" for survival, party leaders said. The BJP- combine scripted history yesterday by winning the Tripura Assembly polls with a two-third majority, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Front in the state. The and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) together won 43 seats. The won 16 seats and the none.

politburo member Hannan Mollah said the party is facing one of the toughest situations following its defeat in Tripura, which has "forced us to rethink in a new way".

"We, in our draft resolution, have said we don't want any understanding with the But now, after the defeat in Tripura, it is a completely new situation where we have to rethink our strategies and political line," Mollah told PTI.

The central committee had on January 21 voted against the draft political resolution put forward by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury proposing an alliance with the

It adopted a draft resolution, which will be placed before the party next month, ruling out any form of electoral alliance or adjustment with the

Asked if there was a possibility of changing the draft and incorporate "new options", Mollah said the issue needed to be discussed in the party congress, but there was always a chance of altering it after discussion.

Another politburo member, Mohammed Salim, said the party will discuss every aspect, including the defeat in Tripura, before adopting its "political-tactical line".

A senior central committee member, who did not wish to be named, told PTI that in the present situation there are "high chances" that a window will be open for adjustment with the

"A middle path has to be sorted out to keep a window for adjustment with the We can't let the derive benefits out of division among secular and democratic forces," the central committee member said.

Yechury, along with a large section of leaders from Bengal, have been vocal about adjustment with the to stop the

Yechury's political line, however, has been vehemently opposed by the party's Kerala unit, along with politburo member Prakash Karat, known as a hardliner in the

"We can no longer afford to keep the out of the broader unity of and democratic forces," a senior leader of Tripura, who also did not wish to be named, said.

According to sources, the Tripura results have given Yechury and the Bengal lobby a much-needed political ammo to push for bringing all secular democratic forces together, including the Congress, to take on the

A central committee member from West Bengal said the state unit has a clear understanding about the threats from the

"The Tripura unit also got the taste of BJP's divisive But despite attacks from the RSS, the Kerala unit is yet to understand the magnitude of the threat the poses," he said.

The CPI(M)'s allies, like the CPI, are in favour of the broader unity of secular forces, including the

West Bengal president Adhir Chowdhury, who has been a big supporter of the Left- alliance, said the has to behave pragmatically and needs to relook at its policies on the before it is "too late".