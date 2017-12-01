Can Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction use 'hat' symbol for by-polls, HC asks EC

The Delhi High Court today asked the of India (ECI) whether the Sasikala- TTV faction of can use the 'hat' symbol to file nominations for the upcoming by-poll to the R K Nagar assembly constituency in



Justice S P Garg asked the poll panel's lawyer to take instructions and inform the court on this aspect at 2.30 pm today.



The was given to the Sasikala-T T V group by the in March this year after it had frozen the use of the 'two-leaves' symbol, to which a group led by Chief Minister E K and O had also laid claim.The Palaniswami- faction had at the same time been granted the 'electric pole' symbol.However, on November 23 the poll panel ruled in favour of Palaniswami- faction by allotting the 'two- leaves' symbol to them.The Sasikala-T T V faction in its plea has also challenged the November 23 order of the ECI, besides seeking interim directions permitting it to use the 'hat' symbol to file nominations.However, the other faction contended before the court today that only the returning officer (RO) can decide whether the faction can use the 'hat' symbol.