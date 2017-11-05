JUST IN
Cartoonist Bala arrested for 'defamatory' caricature on Palaniswami

The caricature was published after a recent incident where a couple and two of their children self-immolated

ANI  |  Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after taking the oath of secrecy administered by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested a cartoonist in connection with a caricature that allegedly depicted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a distasteful manner.

The cartoonist, identified as Bala, was arrested after a defamatory case was registered against him.

Bala had allegedly portrayed the chief minister, the state's collector and police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a baby burns in front of them.

The caricature was published after a recent incident where a couple and two of their children self-immolated at collectorate, alleging police inaction on usury complaint.

First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 21:17 IST

