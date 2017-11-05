Cartoonist Bala arrested for 'defamatory' caricature on Palaniswami

-
ALSO READTamil Nadu expects Rs 1,000 crore in aerospace in the next 5 years Palaniswami vs Panneerselvam war reaches PM Modi's doorstep Two AIADMK factions merge; Sasikala to be expelled Sasikala loyalists want CM Palaniswami removed After DMK, Cong nudges TN guv to order floor test for CM Palaniswami
-
Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested a cartoonist in connection with a caricature that allegedly depicted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a distasteful manner.
The cartoonist, identified as Bala, was arrested after a defamatory case was registered against him.
Bala had allegedly portrayed the chief minister, the state's collector and police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a baby burns in front of them.
The caricature was published after a recent incident where a couple and two of their children self-immolated at collectorate, alleging police inaction on usury complaint.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU