Casino politics: Goa hedges bets

Every night after 8, it’s difficult to find a parking spot along Dayanand Bandodkar Marg. Cars from not only all over Goa but also Maharashtra and Karnataka line-up, bringing gamblers to the offshore casinos floating on the Mandovi river. Goa has five offshore and around 10 onshore casinos, mainly operating out of five-star hotels. The first thing one sees upon exiting the tarmac at the domestic terminal of the airport is a full-sized advertisement of a local casino. And, every election in the state since the mid-2000s at least has seen the closure of casinos as a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?