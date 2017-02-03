Casino politics: Goa hedges bets

Casinos contribution to the exchequer and livelihood generation can hardly be ignored

Casinos contribution to the exchequer and livelihood generation can hardly be ignored

Every night after 8, it’s difficult to find a parking spot along Dayanand Bandodkar Marg. Cars from not only all over Goa but also Maharashtra and Karnataka line-up, bringing gamblers to the offshore casinos floating on the Mandovi river. Goa has five offshore and around 10 onshore casinos, mainly operating out of five-star hotels. The first thing one sees upon exiting the tarmac at the domestic terminal of the airport is a full-sized advertisement of a local casino. And, every election in the state since the mid-2000s at least has seen the closure of casinos as a ...

Sohini Das