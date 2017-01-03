CBI arrests Sudip Bandyopadhyay; TMC supporters attack BJP Kolkata office

BJP's Kolkata
office was attacked by TMC
supporters after CBI
arrested TMC
MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. He's the second party MP to be arrested within a week.
Bandyopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI
office in Kolkata
around 11 am, was subjected to more than four hours of intensive interrogation by the CBI, after which he was arrested.
The TMC
MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.
His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another TMC
MP Tapas Pal on Friday. Pal, an actor-turned politician, is now in the CBI
custody in Bhubaneshwar.
On reaching the CBI
office on Tuesday, Bandyopadhyay told waiting reporters that he had come to face interrogation and know what the charges were against him.
Stung by the arrest of TMC
MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using CBI, ED and Income Tax department against those who raised voice against demonetisation and dared him to arrest her and all TMC
MPs.
She asserted that their protest against note ban would continue.
"I just can't think that Sudip Bandopadhyay, who is our party's leader in the Lok Sabha will be arrested. I also have information that Modi wants to arrest many other TMC
leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee (city mayor) and Firhad Hakim (minister)," she told reporters immediately after Sudip's arrest by the CBI
in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam.
"I am shocked, but not scared. Let him arrest all of us. I openly challenge him to arrest me. Let me see his guts. He may silence others, but not me. He can't suppress our voice. He can't bulldoze people's voice," she said.
"We will fight legal battle in every case," she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU