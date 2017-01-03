CBI arrests Sudip Bandyopadhyay; TMC supporters attack BJP Kolkata office

BJP's office was attacked by supporters after arrested MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. He's the second party MP to be arrested within a week.

Bandyopadhyay, who arrived at the office in around 11 am, was subjected to more than four hours of intensive interrogation by the CBI, after which he was arrested.

The MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another MP Tapas Pal on Friday. Pal, an actor-turned politician, is now in the custody in Bhubaneshwar.