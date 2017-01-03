TRENDING ON BS
Mamata accuses PM Modi of bringing democracy under threat
CBI arrests Sudip Bandyopadhyay; TMC supporters attack BJP Kolkata office

He's 2nd TMC MP to be arrested within a week in connection with alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam

Agencies  |  Kolkata 

The vandalised BJP office in Kolkata (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Kolkata office was attacked by TMC supporters after CBI arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. He's the second party MP to be arrested within a week.

Bandyopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata around 11 am, was subjected to more than four hours of intensive interrogation by the CBI, after which he was arrested.

The TMC MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another TMC MP Tapas Pal on Friday. Pal, an actor-turned politician, is now in the CBI custody in Bhubaneshwar.

On reaching the CBI office on Tuesday, Bandyopadhyay told waiting reporters that he had come to face interrogation and know what the charges were against him.

Stung by the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using CBI, ED and Income Tax department against those who raised voice against demonetisation and dared him to arrest her and all TMC MPs.

She asserted that their protest against note ban would continue.

"I just can't think that Sudip Bandopadhyay, who is our party's leader in the Lok Sabha will be arrested. I also have information that Modi wants to arrest many other TMC leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee (city mayor) and Firhad Hakim (minister)," she told reporters immediately after Sudip's arrest by the CBI in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam.

"I am shocked, but not scared. Let him arrest all of us. I openly challenge him to arrest me. Let me see his guts. He may silence others, but not me. He can't suppress our voice. He can't bulldoze people's voice," she said.

"We will fight legal battle in every case," she said.

