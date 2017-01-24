CBI to seek clarification from AAP over 'Talk to AK' irregularities

The (CBI) is set to seek a clarification from the Public Relation firm, hired by the for promotion of its campaign 'Talk to AK', sources stated.

The investigating agency will seek clarification from the PR agency as part of its probe into the preliminary enquiry (PE) registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

As per sources, the agency is also contemplating seeking clarification from platform (Facebook, YouTube and Google) for launching the 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The CBI, on January 18, registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia, in connection to the alleged irregularities in the 'Talk to AK' campaign.

According to sources, the Deputy Chief Minister has been charged on the basis of an alleged violation of extent rule and regulation in the campaign 'Talk to AK,' that was being live-streamed on Google, and YouTube.

'Talk to AK', which was launched a year ago, was a live interactive session, whereby people used to ask questions on platform and would respond to them.

The programme was an hour-long session, where people, who had questions, were asked to log on to 'talktoak.com' or call on 011-2339299.

During the talk session, the Chief Minister used to cover a wide array of issues, especially to the strenuous relations shared between the Centre and the Delhi Government.