CBI to seek clarification from AAP over 'Talk to AK' irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to seek a clarification from the Public Relation firm, hired by the Delhi government for promotion of its social media campaign 'Talk to AK', sources stated.
The investigating agency will seek clarification from the PR agency as part of its probe into the preliminary enquiry (PE) registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
As per sources, the agency is also contemplating seeking clarification from social media platform (Facebook, YouTube and Google) for launching the 'Talk to AK' campaign.
The CBI, on January 18, registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia, in connection to the alleged irregularities in the 'Talk to AK' campaign.
According to CBI sources, the Deputy Chief Minister has been charged on the basis of an alleged violation of extent rule and regulation in the social media campaign 'Talk to AK,' that was being live-streamed on Google, Facebook and YouTube.
'Talk to AK', which was launched a year ago, was a live interactive session, whereby people used to ask questions on social media platform and Arvind Kejriwal would respond to them.
The programme was an hour-long session, where people, who had questions, were asked to log on to 'talktoak.com' or call on 011-2339299.
During the talk session, the Chief Minister used to cover a wide array of issues, especially to the strenuous relations shared between the Centre and the Delhi Government.
