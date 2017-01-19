Centre has set CBI after AAP government in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Home Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday the Centre has set after the Aam Aadmi Party-led to create sensation and disruption ahead of the assembly elections.

He refuted the claim that his daughter Soumya Jain was given any pecuniary benefit when she was made adviser in the government's mohalla clinic project.

He also said there was no irregularity in the "Talk to AK" programme, which was organised on the completion of two years of AAP government.

"Soumya had volunteered to work with Mohalla (area) clinics. She served only for three months and was give no pecuniary benefit." Jain told reporters here.

"I personally bore the expenditures for Soumya's training for this project," the minister said.

"All the allegations are baseless. This is deliberately being done to frame and defame the government," Jain alleged.

"If the Centre had to use against Soumya and Sisodia, they could have done it six months ago or after February 4. But see the timing, it is being done in view of the elections," he said.

"They want to disrupt our campaign in and divert public attention," Jain alleged.

Both Sisodia and Jain are said to be star campaigners in the assembly elections, where (AAP) is contesting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine, and the Congress.

The on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry in the appointment of Satyendra Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as an adviser to the government's Mohalla Clinic project.

It is also probing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's alleged irregularities in the "Talk to AK" campaign.