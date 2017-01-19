Centre has set CBI after AAP government in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

-
ALSO READAssembly elections 2017: AAP confident of winning in Goa, Punjab AAP aims to shed 'regional party' tag; eyes Goa, Punjab, Gujarat polls Punjab BJP's state executive at Pathankot on October 1 Punjab polls: AAP releases 3rd list of 29 candidates Manmohan releases Punjab Cong manifesto, party promises all-round growth
-
Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday the Centre has set CBI after the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to create sensation and disruption ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.
He refuted the claim that his daughter Soumya Jain was given any pecuniary benefit when she was made adviser in the Delhi government's mohalla clinic project.
He also said there was no irregularity in the "Talk to AK" programme, which was organised on the completion of two years of AAP government.
"Soumya had volunteered to work with Mohalla (area) clinics. She served only for three months and was give no pecuniary benefit." Jain told reporters here.
"I personally bore the expenditures for Soumya's training for this project," the minister said.
"All the allegations are baseless. This is deliberately being done to frame and defame the government," Jain alleged.
"If the Centre had to use CBI against Soumya and Sisodia, they could have done it six months ago or after February 4. But see the timing, it is being done in view of the Punjab elections," he said.
"They want to disrupt our campaign in Punjab and divert public attention," Jain alleged.
Both Sisodia and Jain are said to be star campaigners in the Punjab assembly elections, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine, and the Congress.
The CBI on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry in the appointment of Satyendra Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as an adviser to the Delhi government's Mohalla Clinic project.
It is also probing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's alleged irregularities in the "Talk to AK" campaign.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU