Chandrababu Naidu's TDP quits NDA; to move no-confidence motion against BJP

The (TDP) on Friday formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the government protesting for to

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.

Union ministers -- P and -- had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The politburo unanimously took the decision during a teleconference with party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning.

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said.

The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily teleconference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning.

The will write a letter to president and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.