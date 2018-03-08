Chandrababu pulls TDP out of NDA over funds for Andhra: Top 10 developments

Amaravati: Visuals from outside assembly where the cabinet meeting over the state budget is about to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/F044Lsvpsy — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line," he said.

It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister couldn’t take the Chief Minister’s phone call on such an important matter. This doesn’t augur well for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh: Ahmed Patel, (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/3owAkrBOyS — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018