Chandrababu pulls TDP out of NDA over funds for Andhra: Top 10 developments

-
ALSO READ2 TDP ministers to resign from Union Cabinet today: Andhra CM Naidu Can't give Andhra Pradesh special status says Jaitley; top 10 developments Two TDP ministers to resign from Union Cabinet for AP special status: Naidu A long road ahead for Jagan Mohan in Andhra Pradesh News digest: Andhra politics, govt-telecom deal, rupee fallout and more
-
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday night announced its decision to pull out of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, with two of the party's ministers resigning from the Union Cabinet on Thursday. The Chandrababu Naidu-led party took the decision protesting the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, saying that the Centre had done injustice to the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's promise to provide Andhra Pradesh funds equivalent to what a special-category state receives could not placate the party. On Wednesday night, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that two TDP ministers -- Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary -- would tender their resignations on Thursday morning. Apart from this, the Andhra Pradesh party indicated that it could take other steps as well. "This is the first step. We will go ahead with other actions later," Naidu said. At present, it is not clear whether the TDP will continue to provide outside support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. After the BJP, the TDP is the largest party in the NDA. The party has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha. It is the first pre-poll partner of the BJP to pull out of the Modi government after being part of it for nearly four years. Ahead of Naidu's announcement, the Narendra Modi government had reached out to its upset Andhra Pradesh ally, but to little avail. At a press conference on Wednesday evening, while Finance Minister Jaitley had said the Centre was committed to meeting all the promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of the carving out of Telangana from it four years ago, he rejected its demand for a special status. However, Jaitley promised Andhra Pradesh funds equivalent to what a special category state receives. According to N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP took the painful decision in the interest of the state as it was left with no other option. However, according to agency reports, the party has kept the door for ties with the BJP ajar. Here are the top 10 developments in the TDP-BJP political tussle: 1) Two TDP ministers to resign from Union Cabinet today: On Wednesday night, the two TDP ministers in the Modi government were instructed to resign from the Union Cabinet on Thursday by their party leader, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP ministers concerned are Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary. According to sources, while Naidu consulted with his party legislators in Amaravati, Civil Aviation Minister Raju attended the Wednesday meeting of the Union Cabinet. According to news agencies, nearly all TDP legislators and Members of Parliament (MPs) urged Naidu to walk out of the NDA. 2) BJP ministers to resign from AP Cabinet today: Moments after Naidu asked TDP ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet, the BJP members in Andhra Pradesh announced their resignation from the state Cabinet. BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana spoke to the media and announced that the two BJP ministers in the state Cabinet -- Kamineni Srinivas and Paidikondala Manikyala Rao -- would resign Thursday morning. He said that both Srinivas and Manikyala Rao would not attend the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday morning. Amaravati: Visuals from outside Andhra Pradesh assembly where the cabinet meeting over the state budget is about to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/F044Lsvpsy My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line," he said. It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister couldn’t take the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s phone call on such an important matter. This doesn’t augur well for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh: Ahmed Patel, Congress (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/3owAkrBOyS This afternoon I joined the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding "Special Status" for Andhra Pradesh. It is my belief that if the opposition stands united on this issue, we can force the BJP Govt to do justice to the people of Andhra.#INCStandsWithAndhra pic.twitter.com/sbNqHcEeTW
With agency inputs
Amaravati: Visuals from outside Andhra Pradesh assembly where the cabinet meeting over the state budget is about to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/F044Lsvpsy— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line," he said.Naidu said Jaitley's comments suggested that Andhra Pradesh was asking for too much. He also slammed the finance minister for saying "sentiments will not decide the quantum of funds". He said he made 29 trips to Delhi, met the prime minister and other ministers and tried to do his best to do justice for the state. "I am not angry with anybody," he added. Naidu hoped that at least now the Centre would respect the sentiment of Andhra Pradesh's people.
It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister couldn’t take the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s phone call on such an important matter. This doesn’t augur well for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh: Ahmed Patel, Congress (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/3owAkrBOyS— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
This afternoon I joined the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding "Special Status" for Andhra Pradesh. It is my belief that if the opposition stands united on this issue, we can force the BJP Govt to do justice to the people of Andhra.#INCStandsWithAndhra pic.twitter.com/sbNqHcEeTW— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 6, 2018